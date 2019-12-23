Poster in Ranchi claims JMM-alliance victory in Jharkhand polls

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Poster claiming JMM-led alliance's victory in the Assembly elections in Jharkhand was put up in Ranchi as counting of votes began early Monday morning.

"Jharkhand ki pukar hai gathbandhan ki sarkar hai (Jharkhand wants the coalition government)," read the poster which featured a large photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The supporters also demanded that Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren be made the Chief Minister.

The supporters of the opposition alliance seem to be encouraged by exits polls that have predicted a marginal advantage to the JMM-led alliance and have pointed towards a hung Assembly.

While ABP-C-Voter exit poll has given 35 seats to JMM, Congress and RJD combine, India Today-Axis My India exit polls predicted between 38 and 50 seats for it in the 81-member Assembly.

JMM contested on 43 seats, the Congress on 31 and Lalu Prasad's RJD, which has a relatively smaller presence in the state, contested in seven seats.

The state voted in five phased-elections which saw 65.17 per cent voter turnout. (ANI)

