Poster war between JD-U, RJD escalates in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): With the assembly elections expected to take place in Bihar later this year, the poster war between ruling Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has escalated with the two parties taking on each other over a host of issues.

In its latest poster, the JD(U) lauded the 15-year-rule of Nitish Kumar as an era of progress and development. The RJD countered by equating the tenure as one which was filled with corruption.

In one of the posters, on the left side, cartoons of Lalu Prasad have been placed showing his involvement in fooder scam while on the right side, the posters show that poor children and farmers have been uplifted in the state under Kumar's regime.

On January 2, a poster comparing the 15 years governance of RJD and JD-U was seen outside the Income Tax intersection in Patna.

The fight between the RJD and JD-U has come to the fore with the poster, seeking the work account of 15 years of both the parties in Bihar.

In the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, it will be a battle between the two parties.

The poster was installed at the Income Tax intersection in Patna to attract the attention of the public. It also signifies that Assembly polls will be all about JDU's 15 years versus RJD's 15 years. (ANI)