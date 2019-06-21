Posters asking Sidhu to keep his promise of quitting politics seen in Punjab

Mohali (Punjab) [India], June 21 (ANI): Posters asking for Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to keep his promise of quitting politics 'if Congress President Rahul Gandhi loses from Amethi' were seen here on Friday.

The posters have a picture of Sidhu and the caption states, "When are you quitting politics? Time to keep your words. We are waiting for your resignation."

The posters with Sidhu's picture also state about his promise, "I will quit politics if Rahul Gandhi loses from Amethi."

Rahul Gandhi has lost to Union Minister Smriti Irani from Amethi in the general elections.

Recently, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had stripped the cricketer turned politician of the portfolios of Local Government and Tourism and Culture and gave him Power and New and Renewable Energy Sources ministry. (ANI)