Posters asking Sidhu to quit politics seen in Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Jun 22 (ANI): Posters asking for Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to keep his promise of quitting politics were seen here on Saturday.

Sidhu at the time of campaigning for Lok Sabha elections had promised that he would quit politics if his party president Rahul Gandhi lost from Amethi Lok Sabha seat where he was contesting against BJP's Smriti Irani.

The posters were put up in Pakhowal road.

The posters with a picture of Sidhu and captioned read, "When are you quitting politics? Time to keep your words. We are waiting for your resignation."

The posters carried Sidhu's promise, "I will quit politics if Rahul Gandhi loses from Amethi," the Congress leader had in one of his campaign rallies.

On Friday, similar posters also surfaced in Mohali.

In one of the biggest upsets in this year's Lok Sabha elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had lost from Amethi parliamentary constituency by 55,120 votes to BJP's Smriti Irani. The seat was considered a stronghold of the Nehru-Gandhi family.

Recently, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had stripped the cricketer-turned-politician of the portfolios of Local Government and Tourism and Culture and gave him Power and New and Renewable Energy Sources ministry. (ANI)