Posters claiming SP chief Akhilesh Yadav 'missing' put up in UP's Azamgarh

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Posters have come up in Azamgarh claiming that Samajwadi Party (SP) president and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is "missing" since 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Akhilesh Yadav is a Member of Parliament (MP) from Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.

The posters, put up by Uttar Pradesh Congress minority cell, question Yadav's silence on police action against Muslim women during the agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"Akhilesh Yadav - Missing from Azamgarh since 2019 elections," read the posters. (ANI)

