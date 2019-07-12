Posters of Amartya Sen's 'Jai Shri Ram' comment surface in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 12 (ANI): Banners displaying the photograph of Nobel laureate Amartya Sen and his recent statement on 'Jai Shri Ram', were spotted on a busy street of south Kolkata on Friday.

At the bottom of the few feet long rectangular shaped banners, 'Nagrik Brindo' (meaning citizens in Bengali language) have taken credit.

Sen's comments were displayed in Bengali on the hoardings with a deep blue background and his photo on the left.

On July 5, Sen had said, "I have not heard Jai Shri Ram earlier. It is now used to beat up people. I think it has no association with Bengali culture. Nowadays, Ram Navami is celebrated more in Kolkata which I have not heard earlier."

The chant of 'Jai Shri Ram' had become the centre of political controversy with the BJP and Trinamool Congress sparring over it during the Lok Sabha elections.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had reacted angrily to 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district in May.

In recent times, many instances of people being beaten up, allegedly for not chanting the slogan, have also come to the fore from different parts of the country. (ANI)

