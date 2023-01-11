Posters outside Congress district HQ slam party ahead of Rahul's visit to Ludhiana

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], January 11 (ANI): Posters were put up outside the Congress district headquarters on Wednesday ahead of the arrival of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Ludhiana.

The posters questioned the Congress party and blamed it for partition in 1947 and the anti-Sikh riots in 1984.

The posters stated, "Congress and Rahul Gandhi should answer. Broke India in 1947. 20 lakh innocents were killed. In 1984, hundreds of innocents were killed in the Sikh riots. Congress did the work of breaking society in 1984. Congress did the work of breaking society in 1984 and breaking the country in 1947."

However, after the news spread, the police reached the spot and removed the posters.

In response to the questions from journalists, Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjeev Kapoor, said "Investigation would be done."



Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on the Centre, saying the general atmosphere in the country had deteriorated with castes and languages being pitted against one another.

Rahul made the remark while addressing a gathering of supporters in Fatehgarh Sahib during the ongoing Punjab leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

"They are trying to pit one caste against another and one language against another. They have ruined the general ambience in the country," the former Congress president said.

He further mentioned that the yatra aims to fight hatred, unemployment, inflation and violence and spread the message of love, unity and brotherhood.

"We felt the nation needed to be shown a different path -- of love, unity and brotherhood. That was what prompted us to launch the yatra. We will be among you and interact with you over the next 10 days," Rahul told the gathering.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress leader visited Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib and offered his prayers.

The yatra will cover several parts of Punjab over eight days before reaching Jammu & Kashmir, its final stop, on January 19. (ANI)

