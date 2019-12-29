Posters turning 1,731 unauthorised colonies into authorised put up across Delhi

New Delhi [India], Dec 29 (ANI): The residents of unauthorised colonies in New Delhi on Sunday woke up to posters proclaiming to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's promise of authorising them.

With a promise of turning "all 1,731 unauthorised colonies into new authorised colonies," the poster features an image of PM Modi and are put by the BJP across the national capital.

Earlier on December 22, PM Modi had proclaimed that a large section of the population of Delhi had to face uncertainty regarding the ownership rights of their residences years after the independence, which was addressed by the BJP positively to get them their rightful ownership.

"Even after several decades of independence, a large section of the population in Delhi had to face fear, uncertainty, deceit and false electoral promises. Illegal, sealing, bulldozer and a cut-off date -- the life of a large population in Delhi was confined to these words," said Prime Minister Modi at the Ramlila ground here last Sunday.

He said that he was able to see the positive effect of the removal of uncertainty from the lives of more than 40 lakh families residing in unauthorised colonies. (ANI)

