Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking in the Lok Sabha on Monday. (Photo credit: Lok Sabha TV)
POTA was repealed for vote bank politics: Amit Shah

ANI | Updated: Jul 15, 2019 16:45 IST

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the decision of UPA government to repeal POTA in 2004 was a mistake and was taken for the sake of "vote bank politics", which led to rise in the incidents of terrorism between 2004 and 2008.
Intervening in the debate on the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019, Shah said that BJP government had no intention to misuse the amendments being proposed to strengthen the NIA.
"It (POTA) was repealed to save the vote bank politics. It was helpful in protecting the borders of the country," he said.
He said that the decision to repeal the POTA, taken by the first UPA government in its first Cabinet meeting, was a "political decision".
Shah said the opposition members can do their politics but should not use the parliament for this.
Home Minister Shah, who faced some interruptions from opposition members, said the decision to repeal POTA was wrong and the view was also shared by security agencies.
"There was such rise in terrorism between 2004 and 2008 that the UPA had to bring the NIA Bill," he said, adding that if there were POTA, Mumbai blasts could have been prevented.
Referring to the points made by AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi, Shah said the government acts tough against any form of terrorism without looking at one's religion and referred to the "tough action" in cases relating to the LTTE.
Shah urged members to speak with caution as their remarks can have implications in the long run.
"If we are not united, it can boost the morale of terrorists," said Shah. (ANI)

