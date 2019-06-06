Pradhan writes to Jayshankar requesting repatriation of 10 people held captive in Dubai

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jayshankar requesting his personal intervention in the release and repatriation of 10 people from Odisha held captive by their employer in Dubai.

In his letter, Pradhan stated that he got to know about this through media reports.

"On further enquiry, it is revealed that 10 people who were working in the company Asia Pacific Building Contracting LLC, Dubai and accommodated at Sajja, Sharjah are held captive," Pradhan said.

"They released a video, about a month back, asking for help for their immediate repatriation and their mobile numbers are now deactivated. Further, it has been ascertained that these men belong to Nayagarh and Ganjam districts of Odisha," he added.

Pradhan has requested Jayshankar for "immediate repatriation of these victims to India" on humanitarian grounds. (ANI)

