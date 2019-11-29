Pragya apologizes in LS over controversial remark, seeks action over being called 'terrorist'

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI): BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Friday apologized in Lok Sabha over her controversial remark regarding Nathuram Godse while claiming that her remarks were distorted and presented in a different manner.

In a brief statement made in the parliament, she also questioned whether an action will be taken against the Member of Parliament who called her a 'terrorist'.

"I apologise if I have hurt any sentiments. But I also want to say that the statements given by me in the Parliament have been distorted and presented differently. The context of my remark was something else which was wrongly presented. It is condemnable the way in which my statement was distorted," Bhopal MP said in Lok Sabha.

She also stated that no accusation was proved against her and accused the past government of implicating her in a conspiracy.

"No accusation has been proved in the court against me despite the conspiracy of the then government. Without being proven guilty, it is against the law to call me a terrorist. As a woman, it is an attack on my dignity and attempts to defame me," Thakur said.

Thakur, later demanded action against Rahul Gandhi, without naming him and invoked reference of his tweet made against her.

"Will somebody question the Member of Parliament. Will there be an action against him? Will the civilized society also raise their voice against him? I have given a contempt of privilege notice. Hopefully, action will be taken", she said culminating her remarks in the house.

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had urged the members to not politicize this issue as the House does not permit to glorify the matter of assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Not only this nation but the world follows the principles of Mahatma Gandhi. We should not politicise this issue. If we do, it will be before the world. So I said that the remarks won't be recorded," Birla said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on November 27 tweeted, "Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day, in the history of India's Parliament." (ANI)

