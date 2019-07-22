AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi talking to media persons in New Delhi on Monday.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi talking to media persons in New Delhi on Monday.

Pragya has opposed Modi's programme: Owaisi on Pragya Thakur's remarks

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 15:26 IST

New Delhi (India), July 22 (ANI): BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur has opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cleanliness programme by stating that she was not elected to get the people's toilets cleaned, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Monday.
"I am not surprised by her obnoxious statement. She is known for her discriminatory statements. This is her thought process and it is very unfortunate. Also, she has openly opposed the Prime Minister's programme," he told reporters here.
Thakur, the newly-elected MP from Bhopal and an accused in the Malegoan blast, courted controversy on Sunday after she said she was not elected as Member of Parliament to clean toilets and drains.
Reacting to it Owaisi said Thakur believed in the caste and class discrimination prevalent in India. "People like Pragya want that class and caste system should stay in this country."
The AIMIM chief said that Thakur considers herself above the people who clean toilets. "She is telling the people that she is above those who clean the toilet. She is exposing the BJP's Swachata Bharat Abhiyan," he added.
During an interaction with BJP workers in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh,Thakur had said: "We were not elected to get your drains cleaned. We were not elected to get your toilets cleaned. We will do all the work we have been elected for."
Her comment came in response to a grievance raised by a party worker over the issues faced by people due to lack of cleanliness and hygiene in the area. (ANI)

