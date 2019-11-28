Pragya Thakur
Pragya Thakur

Pragya Thakur clarifies, says remarks were aimed at Udham Singh, not Godse

By Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Nov 27, 2019 20:52 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): BJP MP Pragya Thakur, whose remark during a debate in Lok Sabha today purportedly referring to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a 'deshbhakt' (patriot) triggered a furore in Parliament, claimed that she was referring to Udham Singh.
DMK leader A Raja while he was speaking referring to a statement made by Godse during the discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha when Thakur interrupted him.
Speaking to ANI Thakur said that Raja during the discussion in the House had tried to portray all the patriots as the enemy of the state and terrorists.
"The topic that was discussed was of security and A Raja spoke about 'deshbhakt' Udham Singh. He said that Udham Singh nursed a grudge against General Dyer of Jallianwala Bagh massacre for 20 years before killing him. When Raja went on speaking, I interrupted to say that he should not take patriot's name- 'Deshbhakto ka naam mat lijiye'," explained Thakur.
Thakur claimed that the statement was not meant for Godse. "This was not for Nathuram Godse. I interrupted him when he named Udham Singh. Then the Speaker asked me to sit down and I obeyed. However, A Raja continued his speech and spoke about Nathuram Godse in the same way. I did not interrupt him then," said Thakur while explaining the turn of the events.
Thakur further said, "It is painful when you bracket patriots with terrorists. I had said that you are making this speech as if all of them were the enemy and treating them as terrorists. This is all I had said,"
The DMK leader, however, claimed that Thakur had interrupted him while he made a reference to Godse statement in which he had said that he had held grudge against Gandhi for 32 years before finally deciding to assassinate him.
Raja had in said in the lower house that security should be based on threat perception and not because of political reasons while asking the Home Minister to revisit the Bill which seeks to withdraw SGP cover from persons other than Prime Minister.
Thakur had courted controversy this year when she described Godse as a 'patriot' and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not made it clear that such statements would not be tolerated by the party. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 03:55 IST

Telangana: Two injured after chemical container explodes in...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Two persons sustained injuries after a chemical container exploded in a scrap shop in Jagadgiri Gutta area here, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 03:28 IST

Telangana: Woman dies after being run over by lorry in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): A 35-year-old woman died after she was run over by a lorry in ECIL area here, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 03:21 IST

Mumbai: Poster featuring picture of Bal Thackeray and Indira...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): As the stage is set for the newly formed alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress -- the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' -- led by Uddhav Thackeray to form the government in Maharashtra, a poster was seen near Shiv Sena Bhawan here featuring a picture of Bal Thackeray

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 02:01 IST

UP: 4 dead, 30 injured in bus accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Four people died while at least 30 others sustained injuries after a bus they were travelling in met with a major accident on Agra-Lucknow expressway in Kannauj here on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 00:59 IST

Harsh Vardhan, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury spar in Lok Sabha during...

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan and Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sparred in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday during a debate on a bill to ban e-cigarettes with the former saying he expects more dignified behaviour from Chowdhury and the latter accu

Read More

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 00:04 IST

Uddhav Thackeray invites PM Modi for oath-taking ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI) Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his oath-taking ceremony as Maharashtra's new Chief Minister scheduled here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:58 IST

Governor trying to 'create confrontation' with WB govt, says TMC minister

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Minister of State (Health) in the West Bengal government, Chandrima Bhattacharya on Wednesday alleged that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was 'creating a confrontation with the state government.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:45 IST

Goa Youth Congress intensifies campaign on Mhadei issue

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The digital campaign of the Congress party on Mhadei today issued a poster with a caption that seemingly draws from the ongoing International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:45 IST

Centre approves Loktak Inland waterways project in Manipur

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Union Ministry of Shipping on Wednesday approved the long pending demand of Manipur government for the development of Loktak Inland Waterways project in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:40 IST

A Raja terms Pragya's 'Godse Deshbhakt' remark as condemnable

New Delhi [India], Nov 27 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja on Wednesday said that BJP MP Pragya Thakur's comment, painting Nathuram Godse as a nationalist was condemnable.

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:40 IST

AB-PMJAY opens Bronze Certification Accreditation for all...

New Delhi [India], Nov 27(ANI): Strengthening the system of quality culture in healthcare sector, the Central government's National Health Authority (NHA) has now decided to open Bronze Certificate Accreditation for all hospitals even though they are not emplaned with Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantr

Read More

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:34 IST

Rajasthan: 21 Pakistani Hindu migrants granted Indian citizenship

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): The Rajasthan government here on Wednesday granted Indian citizenship to 21 Pakistani Hindu migrants.

Read More
iocl