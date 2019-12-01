Pragya Thakur's comment in Parliament was unfortunate, says Azam Khan

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Reacting to BJP MP Pragya Thakur's now-expunged comment in the Lok Sabha calling Nathuram Godse a "patriot", Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Sunday said that it happening inside the Parliament was unfortunate.

"What worse can happen than a person (Thakur) first glorifying (Godse) in the Parliament and then apologising for it," Khan told reporters after attending a programme at the SP office Darul Awaam here.

Thakur had apologised in the Lok Sabha over her controversial remark praising Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse but also added that her statements made in the Parliament are being distorted.

"I apologise if I have hurt any sentiments... My statements made in Parliament are being distorted. I respect Mahatma Gandhi's contribution to the nation," Thakur said.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Thakur also objected to the Congress leader calling her a terrorist.

Meanwhile, Azam Khan also expressed sorrow over the incident in Telangana, in which a female doctor was raped and murdered and asserted that the country was going through a very stressful period due to many factors.

"What happened in Telangana and Sambhal is not hidden from anyone, the country is going through a very bad phase right now, the economic situation too is bad. Unemployment and atrocities on women are on the rise," he said. (ANI)