Pragya Thakur's comments are shocking: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday expressed shock over BJP lawmaker Pragya Thakur's remark where the latter allegedly referred to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin as a 'deshbhakt' (patriot) in the Lok Sabha.



"Our party has said everything that needs to be said on the issue... Her comments are shocking," Sonia Gandhi said.



Echoing similar sentiments, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he does not want to "waste time on what Pragya said". "That is the heart of the RSS. What can I say?" he added.



During the debate in the Lok Sabha on Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019, DMK member A Raja said that Godse nursed a grudge against Mahatma Gandhi for over three decades. Following which MP from Bhopal, Thakur interjected speaking against the example.



Later, while speaking to ANI, Thakur claimed that her statement was not meant for Godse.

Earlier this year, she described Godse as a 'patriot' following which Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear that such statements would "not be tolerated by the party". (ANI)





