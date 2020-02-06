Prahlad Joshi slams Rahul Gandhi over 'danda' remark against PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Thursday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'danda' remark and asserted that the Gandhi scion was ousted by the people.

"The one who has become a junior partner in many states, who has experienced danda is saying this against the popular leader (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), who was re-elected. People have already used their danda and Rahul Gandhi has experienced it," Joshi told ANI.

He made the comments a day after Gandhi on Wednesday slammed the Prime Minister over the issue of providing employment to the youth and said that the country cannot progress without employment.

"These speeches that Narendra Modi is giving right now, six months later, he will not be able to step out of his house. The youth of India will hit him so hard that it will make him realise that without giving the youth employment, this country cannot progress," Gandhi said while addressing a public rally in poll-bound Delhi.

The former Congress president also said that the unemployment rate in India is at 45 years high and every youth of the country is asking for jobs.

"The unemployment rate in India is at 45 years high but nothing was spoken about it in Budget 2020 or Presidential address by Narendra Modi and Nirmala Sitharaman. Each and every youth of the country are asking for jobs. This is reality," Gandhi said. (ANI)