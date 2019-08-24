Union Ministers Prahlad Singh Patel and Dharmendra Pradhan speaking to ANI on Saturday Photo/ANI
Union Ministers Prahlad Singh Patel and Dharmendra Pradhan speaking to ANI on Saturday Photo/ANI

Prahlad Patel, Dharmendra Pradhan condole Jaitley's demise

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 16:35 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Union Ministers Prahlad Singh Patel and Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday expressed condolences over the demise of senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley.
Union Cultural Minister Prahlad Patel told ANI, "Jaitely Ji was one politician whose leadership we will always cherish. Nobody has leadership qualities like he had. His death is a great loss for our county and for our hearts. Modi Ji's government needed a leader like him. His passing away is very saddening."
"His remarkable journey from being a fiery student leader to a politician shows how talented he was," he added.
Expressing his grief Dharmendra Pradhan told ANI, "His demise is not believable. We have lost a prominent leader in our country. I wish well for his family."
Praising Jailtely's capabilities, Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi shared a message with ANI, "This is very sad news for the nation and has left all of us in shock. Since last few days, he was not keeping well and was admitted to the hospital. He was very dedicated towards his work for the nation. He will never be forgotten. We all pray to God for his soul to rest in peace."
He added, "We have lost Sushma Ji, Arun Jaitely Ji, the country is in pain now." (ANI)

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 16:45 IST

Jaitley was instrumental in increasing minimum wages of...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Former Union Minister and BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya expressed condolences on the demise of former finance minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday. He vividly recalled the co-operative nature of Jaitley when he was the finance minister in Narendra Modi's first

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 16:37 IST

Ayodhya: Land of Ram celebrates Krishna's birth with religious fervour

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Aug 24 (ANI): Ayodhya a city that holds great religious significance in the Hindu mythology for being the birthplace of Lord Ram, celebrated the birthday of Krishna with religious fervour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 16:27 IST

Kochi: Excise department starts special drive to check flow of...

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The Excise Department has started a special drive to keep a check on the production, distribution, and consumption of illicit liquor and narcotic items in Ernakulam district during Onam season.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 16:26 IST

Aligarh's 750-year-old dargah remains a symbol of communal...

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Decorated with garlands and flowers, the 750-year-old Baba Barchi Bahadur Dargah located in the city has become a symbol of tranquility and fraternity. People cutting across their religious lines come to attend the 'urs' of great saint every year.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 16:16 IST

Govt. should allow politicians to show solidarity with J-K...

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja on Saturday said that the government should allow political leaders to show solidarity with the people of Jammu-Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 16:14 IST

Yechury moves SC for production of detained CPI(M) leader Tarigami

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has filed a habeas corpus petition in the Supreme Court for production of party leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, who has been under detention in Jammu and Kashmir since the Central Government abrogated provisions of Article 370

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 16:13 IST

Kerala: Fire breaks out at Sreesanth's residence

Edapally (Kerala) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A fire broke out at the residence of Indian cricketer S Sreesanth in Edapally on Friday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 16:06 IST

Janmashtami Shobhayatra brightens up Kochi, 'honoured to be...

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The Kochi city brightened up on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, with children parading the streets dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha as part of a 'Shobhayatra' procession.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 16:02 IST

Bihar: Man held for simultaneously working on three govt. posts

Kishanganj (Bihar) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): In a scandalous fraud case, a man, Suresh Ram was allegedly found to have held down and drawn salaries from three different government jobs, simultaneously, for 30 years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 16:01 IST

Uttarakhand woman given triple talaq over dowry demand

Haldwani (Uttarakhand ) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A woman from Indiranagar area here on Saturday lodged a police complaint accusing her husband of giving her 'triple talaq'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 15:59 IST

Cong leaders term Jaitley's demise as 'a great loss to nation'

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Congress leaders on Saturday termed the death of BJP leader and former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as a 'great loss to the nation.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 15:57 IST

Chief Ministers of Kerala, Jharkhand, Puducherry pay tribute to...

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Chief Ministers of Kerala, Jharkhand and Puducherry paid tributes to former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after the veteran leader passed away on Saturday in New Delhi.

Read More
iocl