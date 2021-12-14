Pralhad Joshi asks suspended MPs to express regret, says Centre is ready for discussion on any matter

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday reiterated that the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs should at least express regret and called upon the Opposition leaders to express remorse over creating ruckus in Rajya Sabha and not letting the house function and told them that the Centre is ready for discussion on any matter.

Speaking to media here, the Union Minister said, "Government is in talks with the suspended MPs on an individual level for withdrawal of their suspension. I have made it clear that they should at least express regret."

"Today, 50 MPs including from Congress and other parties had given notices for the zero hours. The chairman had admitted 26 of them. TMC, BSP, BJD, YSRCP, and other parties participated," he said.



Reaction to the march conducted by the Opposition leaders demanding the revocation of the suspension of the 12 RS MPs, he said, "I call upon Congress leaders and others to express remorse and regret and come in the House. Government is ready for discussion on any matter."

The Opposition leaders in both the Houses held a march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk demanding to revoke the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs as the "symbol of the crushing of the voice of people of India" and said that the Opposition is not allowed to raise any issue of national importance in the Parliament.

Meanwhile, The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday as the Opposition parties disrupted proceedings of the House seeking revocation of suspension of 12 MPs from the House. The Upper House has witnessed continuous adjournment since the first day of the ongoing Winter Session over the suspension of the 12 members.

The winter session of Parliament began on November 29 and will continue till December 23. (ANI)

