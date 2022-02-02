Pralhad Joshi calls Rahul Gandhi 'mindless leader' who needs lessons in history

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's address in Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address on Wednesday, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi called Wayanad MP a "confused, mindless leader" who needs lessons in history.

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi hit out at the central government for the faulty domestic policies as well as a flawed foreign policy that brought Pakistan and China together.

Speaking to ANI, Joshi said, "Rahul Gandhi is a confused leader. The industrialists that he was talking about inside the Parliament, did not come up during the BJP rule. If he is getting the opportunity to speak as a Congress leader, it is only because he is from the Gandhi family. PM Modi is a democratically elected Prime Minister."

Gandhi, in his speech, alleged that the present dispensation has defied the strategic goal of India's foreign policy of keeping China and Pakistan separate and has brought both countries together.

"The single biggest strategic goal of India's foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan & China separate...You have brought Pakistan and China together. This is the single biggest crime that you could commit against the people of India," Gandhi said inside the Parliament.



Responding to his allegations, Joshi said that he should have knowledge of history.

"While talking about China, he should have knowledge of the history," he said.

"Instead of giving constructive suggestions, the ones who signed a free-trade agreement with China taking money for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, is saying that China has got a clear vision. It was a directionless speech. Tibet problem is because of Congress only," he added.

"They(Congress) have not understood China from the days of "Hindi-Chini Bhai Bhai" till today. They are the same people who used to retreat when China behaved in such a way. For the first time, India has retaliated and was successful. Nobody should have any doubts that India is capable of keeping itself secure, be it with Pakistan or China," he said while criticising him for trying to politicise defence and foreign policy matters.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8. (ANI)

