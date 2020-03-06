Pralhad Joshi to move Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Union Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi will move the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Union Cabinet in January approved promulgation of Mineral Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 to amend the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, as well as the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

The amendment to the latter was required to begin auctions of iron ore mining leases before they expire in March this year.

On Thursday, the government had sought to pass the bill amid protests by the Opposition but it could not be passed as the House was adjourned after papers were snatched from Speaker's table.

Seven Congress members were subsequently suspended for the remaining period of the budget session for "gross misconduct". (ANI)