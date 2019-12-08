Pralhad Joshi to move motion against Cong MPs for 'misconduct' with Irani

New Delhi [India], Dec 8 (ANI): Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will move a motion on Monday regarding suspension of members from the service of the Lok Sabha under Rule 374, against ''misconduct of Congress MPs TN Prathapan and Adv Dean Kuriakose with a lady member of the House on December 6".

Earlier, he had submitted a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla under Rule 374 seeking action against the two Congress MPs for their alleged misconduct with Union Minister Smriti Irani in the House.

The incident took place when Irani was responding to concerns in the House on the incident of setting ablaze Unnao rape victim on Friday.

Earlier, Irani had said that she was 'saddened' with the alleged misbehaviour of two Congress MPs in the Lok Sabha.

"I had a Congress MP chastising me for, he said I spoke aggressively. In the House, some male MPs came towards me rolling up their sleeves. After that, a youth MP said why did Smriti even speak? I am saddened. If speaking is a crime since I am a BJP member, I want to see in Parliament on Monday how is the opposition going to punish me further for speaking in the interest of women," she had said. (ANI)