Pramod Sawant passes Goa budget for FY 2020-21 amid ruckus from Oppn

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 27 (ANI): The State Budget of Goa for the year 2020-21 was passed on Monday by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant amidst ruckus being created by the Opposition benches during the one-day session of the Assembly.

Leader of Opposition, Digambar Kamat, had moved an adjournment motion on the floor of the House in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, which was not admitted by the Speaker, following which the opposition benches rushed to the well.

Opposition benches, including members of Congress, Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and independent MLA Rohan Khaunte, had, however, continued pressing for their demand of accepting the adjournment motion.

Following this, Kamat wrote to the Governor of Goa accusing the Pramod Sawant government of "murder of democracy by rejecting discussions on COVID-19 pandemic and passing the State Budget 2020-21 without proper discussion in the Goa Legislative Assembly."

"The government has passed Record Business in the shortest time including 86 demands and passing of the Goa Appropriation Bill (No.2) Bill, 2020 and supplementary demands for grants for the year 2020-21 (first batch) without any discussion," Kamat said in the letter addressed to Governor Satya Pal Malik.

The Congress leader said that the Goa government has failed to release a white paper on the COVID pandemic and financial status of the state and urged him to immediately intervene and "not give assent to the business transacted in the Goa Legislative Assembly today, Monday, July 27."

He also demanded a full-fledged Assembly session should be convened to discuss issues such as COVID crisis, the financial status of the state, economic revival plan, among others. (ANI)

