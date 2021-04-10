Prashant Kishor finished TMC, put the last nail in coffin: BJP MP

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Saturday said that Trinamool Congress' (TMC) election strategist Prashant Kishor's leaked audio tape stating Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very popular in West Bengal has put the final nail in TMC's coffin.

Speaking to ANI, BJP MP from Cooch Behar Nisith Pramanik said, "Narendra Modi Ji is famous throughout the world. Prashant Kishor has done the work of putting the last nail in the coffin after finishing TMC."

Pramanik is contesting from the Dinhata constituency in the West Bengal Assembly election.

Another BJP MP and party's candidate from Chunchura Assembly seat Locket Chatterjee said, "Prashant Kishor also knows that Modi Ji is the best and a 'sonar Bangla' will be made under his leadership. But to fool the people he got associated with TMC."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Rajib Banerjee who is contesting from the Domjur constituency in Howrah said Kishor's strategy failed TMC in West Bengal.

"Prashant Kishor's strategy will not work in Bengal. His strategy has failed. TMC has finished here. In Bengal, only Narendra Modi's strategy will work," Rajib told ANI.

An audio chat of 'Club House room' involving Prashant Kishor and a few journalists went viral on social media.

"There is no anti-incumbency against Modi. Modi has become a cult in the country. Modi is popular in Bengal. The Hindi speaking people is the core support base of BJP in Bengal. Modi is very popular here. Modi and Mamata are equally popular in Bengal," Kishore said in that conversation.

"When we made a survey and asked people whose government will be formed in Bengal. The outcomes predominantly come in favour of the BJP. The majority says BJP's government will be formed. There are sufficient workers of BJP on the ground. If we leave one or two districts, everywhere there are strong cadets of BJP," added Kishor.



"Suvendu is not a factor. Hindus, schedule caste, Dalit and Hindi speaking population are the key factors. Around 50-55 per cent of Hindus are voting for BJP. There are around one crore Hindi speaking population in West Bengal. Matuas will predominantly vote for the BJP. When we made a survey and asked people whose government will be formed in Bengal. The outcomes predominantly comes in favour of BJP. In-ground there are workers of BJP," explained Kishor.

He further said the parties like Congress, Left and TMC have been practising appeasement politics in West Bengal.

"For the last 20 years, there has been a blatant effort to appease the minority. The entire political ecosystem in Bengal be it Left, Congress or Didi have been to grab the Muslim votes. There is some element that BJP is exploiting. And that element is coming from the blatant misuse of minority politics," Kishor stated.

The election strategist was roped in by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021.

Meanwhile, voting for 44 constituencies in West Bengal's fourth phase Assembly elections began at 7 am on Saturday amid tight security.

This phase of the elections will witness an intense battle between 373 candidates in 44 constituencies of the state across five districts -- Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly.

Among the 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar and nine in Cooch Behar.

A total of 1,15,81,022 voters will participate in this phase, out of which 2,63,016 are first-time voters.

The fifth phase of the Assembly elections will commence on April 17. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

