Prashant Kishor, Pavan Verma should have used party forum, statements will have no effect: Vashishth Narayan Singh

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 22 (ANI): JDU leaders Prashant Kishor and Pavan Verma should have used the party forum for putting up their ideas and differences with the Janata Dal (United) instead of going to the media, said party's Bihar chief Vashishth Narayan Singh on Wednesday.

"Both their statements will have no effect on the party, but they should have used the party forum instead of talking to the media," Singh told ANI here.

The Bihar JDU chief further said that he will raise the issue with the party's national president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in the coming days.

"I will talk to the party's national chief Nitish Kumar over this. There must be some kind of plan or some issue in the minds of both (Kishor and Verma)," he said.

While JDU Spokesperson and national general secretary Pavan Verma had questioned his party's alliance with the BJP in Delhi Assembly elections, JDU's Kishor has more than once made his difference with the party known on the issue of the amended Citizenship Act, and National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue. (ANI)

