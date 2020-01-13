Prashant Kishor thanks Congress' top brass for their 'formal and unequivocal rejection' of CAA, NRC

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Janta Dal (United) vice-president and political strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday thanked the Congress party and its leadership for their "formal and unequivocal rejection" of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He also reassured the people of Bihar that the CAA and NRC will not be implemented in the state.

Thanking Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, he tweeted, "I join my voice with all to thank #Congress leadership for their formal and unequivocal rejection of #CAA_NRC. Both @rahulgandhi &@priyankagandhi deserves special thanks for their efforts on this count. Also would like to reassure to all - CAA and NRC will not be implemented in Bihar."

This comes a day after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) demanded that the CAA should be withdrawn and the process of National Population Register (NPR) should be stopped.



At a meeting of CWC, chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi, the party accused the BJP of following a "divisive agenda". The meeting was held yesterday at AICC headquarters and was attended by the party's top most leaders, however, Rahul Gandhi was not present in the meeting.

According to sources, Congress-ruled state governments will pass a resolution against the CAA and NRC, in their respective assemblies.

On January 5, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi accused the opposition parties of spreading "myth" among Muslims about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He also announced that the National Population Register (NPR) would be updated in Bihar from May 15 to May 28 and that the nationwide exercise has to be carried out between April 1 to September 30. (ANI)

