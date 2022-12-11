Pratibha Singh's son and Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh meets supporters in Shimla, says will work with CM Sukhu

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): Congress MLA from Shimla Rural and son of Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya Singh met his supporters in Shimla on Sunday, ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

While talking to the media on the occasion, Vikramaditya Singh said, "People of Himachal have reposed their faith in us, we need to fulfil our promises and work together".

He congratulated Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu for being nominated as the CM Candidate, and said, "We respect the decision of the top brass of the party".

He further said, "It is our responsibility to work collectively as a team, as the people of the state have bestowed upon us a huge mandate".

"We have spoken for different segments of society, we have to deliver on those promises in a time-frame manner", he further said informing about the discussions between CM designate Sukhwinder Sukhu and Pratibha Singh, ahead of the oath-taking.

Addressing the issue of the alleged rift within the party, he said, "100 pc we will provide a stable government. The people have reposed faith in us and it is our moral responsibility to respect the mandate and work for the people".

"Congress party was together, is together and will be together", he further assured.

While speaking about the statement of CM designate Sukhu where he confirmed that Vikramaditya Singh will be given a Cabinet berth, he said, "We had no formal discussion over it, although he has said that in his statement. I'll comment on it, once it gets confirmed".

Notably, HP Congress Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh on being asked if her son will be a minister in the state cabinet, said, "Almost".

On the question of the collective responsibility of carrying forward the legacy of Virbhandra Singh and his model of governance, Vikramaditya Singh said, "His legacy is a roadmap for our party, and it will be implemented. The upcoming Congress government will function on the Virbahdra Singh Development model".

"Even CM Sukhu has reflected on this fact and I welcome it," he said further.



Notably, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said that the party has been carrying forward former CM Virbhadra Singh's legacy.

"We are all carrying forward his (former Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh) legacy. The Congress party is moving forward by ensuring harmony among all the people. We are all representing the Congress party," Sukhu told ANI.

"I have no personal agenda and expectation", said Vikramaditya and added, "Party's decision would be final and will be followed accordingly", replying to the question about his expectations from the upcoming cabinet.

Slamming BJP on their allegation of the alleged rift within the Congres party, he said, "BJP should look within its own party and solve their issues ahead of levying any allegations".

Notably, the Supporters of Pratibha Singh raised slogans in her favour on Saturday soon after reports that the party high command had given its nod to the elevation of party leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu as the next Chief Minister.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place on Sunday, Raj Bhavan sources told ANI.

After being chosen as the Chief Minister, the Congress leader said that he is thankful to the Congress and Gandhi family for giving him this opportunity.

Sukhu said that he is happy that despite being from an ordinary family he is going to be the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

"I am happy that I am going to be CM despite being from an ordinary family. I am thankful to the Congress party and the Gandhi family for giving me this opportunity. My mother never stopped me from being in politics. I have reached here today because of her blessings," said Sukhu.

Sukhu is a grassroots politician who has risen from the ranks and has wide organisational experience in the hill state.

Sukhu was chairman of the Congress Campaign Committee for the assembly elections in which the party focused on local issues and made lucrative promises including an old pension scheme.

He will be the second chief minister from Hamirpur district after BJP's Prem Kumar Dhumal.

Congress won the Assembly polls in the state, winning 40 seats. (ANI)

