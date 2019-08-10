Prayer meet held for Sushma, daughter pays emotional tribute

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Friends, family and well-wishers participated in a prayer meet for former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi on Friday.

Addressing a solemn ceremony, Bansuri Swaraj, daughter of Sushma Swaraj, recalled fond memories of her mother and expressed gratitude towards all for their support and wishes in their tough time.

Addressing the prayer meet, Bansuri said, "I know that calling her my mother will be an act of selfishness. A lot of people have experienced and felt her motherly love. That's why I know people are not here only to share our pain but are also feeling and realising it."

Referring to her mother as a synonym of love Bansuri added, "Sushma Swaraj was brave who would roar like a lioness in Parliament and would have the laughter of a five-year-old innocent kid. Her absence will never be forgotten with time. I am blessed to be her daughter."

Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night following a cardiac arrest. Thousands bid adieu to their beloved leader as she was cremated on Wednesday evening with full state honours.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior leaders, besides family, friends and admirers bid a tearful adieu to the 67-year-old political stalwart.

Bansuri along with her father Swaraj Kaushal had immersed her mother's ashes in the Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, on Thursday.

Politicians and people from different walks of lives paid tributes to the senior BJP leader. (ANI)

