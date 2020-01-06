Pre-planned attack from outsiders, says Yechury on JNU violence

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): CPI (M) General Secy Sitaram Yechury on Sunday termed the assault on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students as a "pre-planned attack from outsiders".

"It is clearly a pre-planned attack from outsiders. It is an assault on reason, rationality and democracy. For 5 hours nearly, the Vice-Chancellor is not responding and not asking police to come in and restore normalcy makes him also complicit in this attack," Yechury told reporters here.

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)

