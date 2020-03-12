Prem Chand Gupta, Amarendra Dhari Singh to be RJD candidates for RS from Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): Prem Chand Gupta and Amarendra Dhari Singh will be the Rajya Sabha candidates of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) from Bihar.

Speaking to media, RJD Bihar president Jagdanand Singh said: "Prem Chand Gupta and Amarendra Dhari Singh will be the Rajya Sabha candidates of party from Bihar."

While Gupta has served as the cabinet minister in the Ministry of Company Affairs, Amarendra Dhari has a business in the real estate and chemical sector.

The five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar will fall vacant next month.

The last day of filing nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha elections is March 13 and polls will be conducted on March 26.(ANI)

