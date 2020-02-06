Preparations in full swing to welcome PM Modi in Assam
ANI | Updated: Feb 06, 2020 21:39 IST
<p>Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Along with lighting earthen lamps on streets, preparations are in full swing in Bodo-dominated <a href="/search?query=Kokrajhar town of Assam">Kokrajhar town of Assam</a> to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.<br />Prime Minister will address a rally in Bodo-dominated <a href="/search?query=Kokrajhar town of Assam">Kokrajhar town of Assam</a> on Friday.<br />This will be Modi's first visit to Assam after protests started in December last year against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). <br />In Kokrajhar, people lightened hundreds of earthen lamps and candle on the streets. <br />The Assam Police said the cultural troupe rehearsals have been given final touch to celebrate the historic Bodo Peace Accord. Also, troops have been geared up to ensure safety and security for Prime Minister Modi's visit. <br />Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi said, "we will mark the successful signing of the Bodo Accord, which brings to an end a problem that had been persisting for decades."<br /><br />"Tomorrow, I look forward to being in Assam. I will be in Kokrajhar to address a public meeting. We will mark the successful signing of the Bodo Accord, which brings to an end a problem that had been persisting for decades," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.<br />He said the accord marks the start of "a new era of peace and progress".<br />The visit comes days after the government signed a tripartite agreement with representatives of all factions of the banned National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in New Delhi.<br />The signing of the Bodo agreement led to the surrender of over 1,500 militants of the major insurgent group NDFB.<br />The Bodo groups have been demanding a separate state of Bodoland for the last 50 years. The movement has resulted in extensive violence and loss of hundreds of lives over the years. (ANI)<br /></p>