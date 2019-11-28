Preparations underway for Uddhav Thackeray's oath-ceremony, 400 farmers invited

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): As Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is all set to become Chief Minister of Maharashtra, preparations are underway for his grand swearing-in ceremony at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

Thackeray, Shiv Sena chief and the leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' led by Sena-NCP-Congress will take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday (tomorrow) at 6.40 pm.

Around 400 farmers from various districts of Maharashtra have been invited for Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony.

"Around 400 farmers from various districts of Maharashtra have been invited for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony tomorrow. To give respect to the farmers, family members of those farmers who committed suicide have also been invited," Sena leader Vinayak Raut said.

Speaking about the invitations given to various political leaders, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said that the party has invited Sonia Gandhi for the oath-ceremony.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said that the invitation has been sent to Congress Chief Ministers, DMK president MK Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

On Tuesday, Thackeray was unanimously elected as the leader of the tri-party alliance.



The political development came after BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to the Governor on Tuesday as "the BJP fell short of the required number of MLAs to win the scheduled floor test".



Supreme Court had asked the Fadnavis government to prove its majority in the 288-member Assembly before 5 pm on Wednesday.



In a sudden turn of events, both Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar were administered oath as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of the state, respectively, on Saturday morning, nixing Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP's bid to form government in the state. (ANI)

