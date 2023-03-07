President Droupadi Murmu accepts Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain's resignations

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignations of the former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia now lodged in Tihar's jail and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain in connection with the excise policy case, the official said on Tuesday.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs' notification, the President has accepted the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain with immediate effect.

"The President is pleased to accept, on the advice of the Chief Minister of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the resignation of Manish Sisodia, a Minister in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with immediate effect," said the notification published on Tuesday.

The Delhi council of ministers now has a strength of five, including CM Arvind Kejriwal, who doesn't hold any portfolios.

Sisodia had resigned from his all 18 posts following his arrest in the alleged excise policy scam.

After former Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain's arrest last year, seven portfolios handled by him were shifted to Sisodia, who was looking after 18 departments when he was arrested on Sunday.

He is now lodged in Tihar's jail after Rouse Avenue Court on Monday sent him to judicial custody till March 20.

The jail officials told ANI said that the 51-year-old AAP senior leader has been kept in senior citizen's cell and is not sharing the cell with anyone at present. He is under CCTV surveillance.

"Sisodia is lodged in ward number 9, with mounted CCTVs, of Tihar Jail number 1," jail officials said, adding that he will be sharing his cell with another person in near time. He also has some dreaded criminals as neighbous in the same ward.

The AAP leader was taken to Tihar jail in the afternoon and after which he had to undergo some medical tests. "After reaching Tihar Jail on Monday afternoon Sisodia underwent a medical test and his report came "normal", the officials added.

He has been provided with a 'Sparsh Kit', which includes toothpaste, soap, toothbrush and other items of daily needs.



As per the sources, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will question Sisodia on Tuesday. (ANI)

