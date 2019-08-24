President expresses grief at Arun Jaitley's demise, VP Naidu cuts short visit to Nellore

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday expressed grief at the passing away of former finance minister Arun Jaitley and recalled his contribution to "nation-building".

"Extremely saddened by the passing of Arun Jaitley after battling a long illness with fortitude and dignity. A brilliant lawyer, a seasoned parliamentarian, and a distinguished Minister, he contributed immensely to nation-building," Kovind tweeted.

"Arun Jaitley possessed a unique ability of discharging the most onerous responsibility with poise, passion and studied understanding. His passing leaves a huge void in our public life and our intellectual ecosystem. Condolences to his family and associates," Kovind's second tweet read.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu who was to leave Chennai for Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, has cut short his visit and is returning to Delhi following Jaitley's demise.

Many BJP leaders also took to Twitter to condole the demise and express solidarity with the family members of Jaitley who passed away at AIIMS today.

"No words can describe the loss of Arun Jaitley. A mentor to many of us, a guide and a moral support and strength. Have learnt so much from him. A fine large-hearted person. Always ready to help anyone/everyone. His intelligence, sagacity, astuteness have no match," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted.

"A stalwart who paid tribute to his simple beginnings by helping those with meagre means. Orator par excellence, legal luminary Arun Jaitleyji served the Nation and Sangathan with dedication and zeal. My tributes to him. Condolences to loved ones. Om Shanti," Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani's tweet read.

Home Minister Amit Shah has also cut short his visit to Hyderabad and is returning to Delhi following the senior BJP leader's demise. (ANI)

