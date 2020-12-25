President has no time to meet Cong CMs as he might be under pressure: Gehlot

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 25 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday reiterated that President Ram Nath Kovind could not give time to the chief ministers of Congress-ruled Rajasthan, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry to discuss the ongoing farmers' issue as he might be under pressure.

"The CMs of four states (including the Union territory of Puducherry) had sought time from the President (to discuss the farmers' issue over the recently enacted farm laws) but he did not give time to them. Perhaps the President is under pressure," Gehlot said, adding the farmers are upset. "People are upset. But, this government does not care. Instead of working, they are doing meetings every day."



The chief minister accused the central government of passing the new farm laws without discussion. "Democracy is under challenge. Had they debated the farm Bills in the Parliament, this situation would not have arisen. Now, they are accusing opposition parties of this ruckus," said Gehlot.

The Congress leader also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his address at the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Tuesday.

"I have seen how the Prime Minister delivered a sweet talk in AMU. He spoke about secularism and several good things. But, does he practice that? There is a difference between his speech and action," stated Gehlot, accusing his Bharatiya Janata Party of not giving tickets to people from the minority community. "Do they (BJP) give tickets to Muslims? There are so many seats in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and other states, but they do not give Muslims tickets. Now there is a newly born Zafar Islam whom BJP uses as a tool to topple the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan," claimed Gehlot. (ANI)

