President Kovind to address nation on eve of 73rd Independence Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Wednesday on the eve of the 73rd Independence Day.

The address will be broadcast from 7 pm onwards on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version, read a statement.

Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 8 pm onwards on its respective regional networks. (ANI)

