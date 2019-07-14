President offers prayers at Sri Vekateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India] (ANI): President Ramnath Kovind offered prayer at the temple of Sri Vekateswara Swamy at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday morning. He was accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind.

The pandits of the temples presented a few feet long rectangular photo frame having the images of deities of Tirumala temple.

The President who is on a three days visit to the state yesterday visited temples of Goddess Sri Padmavathi Ammavaru at Tiruchanur and Lord Kapileswara Swami at Tirupati.

After paying a visit to Tirumala temple, President Ramnath Kovind is scheduled to leave for the SHAR Centre at Sriharikota situated in SPSR Nellore district on Monday to witness the Chandrayaan-2 launch. (ANI)