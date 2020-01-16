President, PM attend 'At Home' reception at Gen Naravane's residence on Army Day

ANI |

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday attended the "At Home" Reception at Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane's residence on the occasion of Army Day.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a tweet said, "Attended the 'At Home' reception hosted by the Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane on the occasion of Army Day."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day 2020 and said that our Army has risen to the occasion and has done everything possible to help people in need.

Taking to Twitter, Modi shared a video posted by Chinar Corps of Indian Army, featuring Army persons and civilians carrying an expecting mother, Shamima on a stretcher through heavy snow.

"Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible. Proud of our Army. I pray for the good health of Shamima and her child," Modi tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind too extended greetings to veterans and their families on Army Day.

"On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to veterans and to their families. You are our nation's pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Your immense sacrifice has secured our sovereignty, brought glory to our nation and protected our people. Jai Hind!," he tweeted in the morning.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat along with Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh paid tributes at the National War Memorial. (ANI)

