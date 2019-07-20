President, PM condole Sheila Dikshit's demise

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 17:15 IST

People of Delhi will remember Sheila Dikshit for her...

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Saturday expressed his condolence over the demise of veteran Congress leader Sheila Dikshit, saying that the people of the national capital will always remember her contribution to the development of the city during her tenur