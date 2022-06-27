Presidential elections: AIMIM extends support to opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said his party lawmakers will vote for opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in Presidential polls.

Taking to Twitter, Owaisi wrote, "AIMIM legislators will be voting for opposition candidate @YashwantSinha in the #PresidentialElections. Sinha spoke to me on call earlier as well."

Earlier a day, Opposition Presidential polls candidate Yashwant Sinha filed his nomination at the Parliament in Delhi.

On Friday, Sinha promises to raise his voice for farmers, workers, unemployed youth, women, and all marginalized sections of society if he wins the election.

In a letter to Opposition parties on Friday, Sinha thanked them for choosing him unanimously as their common presidential candidate and assured them that he will conscientiously uphold, without fear or favour, the basic values and guiding ideals of the Constitution.



On June 21, Sinha was named as the common candidate of the Opposition for the Presidential elections.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had made the announcement of his name as the presidential candidate of the opposition during a meeting.

Sinha, who had quit the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2018, joined the TMC last year. He was later appointed as the party's vice-president.

NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu filed her nomination for the election on June 24.

The election for the office of the President of India is scheduled for July 18 and the counting of votes, if needed, will be done on July 21.

Meanwhile, referring to the NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, Sinha said that the elevation of one person from a community will not ensure lifting the entire community. (ANI)

