Previous govt was only skilled at playing 'game' of scams: CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Training his guns on Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the previous government was skilled at playing 'games' of scams which include laptop scam 'game', Gomti riverfront scam 'game' among others.

Yogi's remarks came while addressing the UP Assembly during the ongoing Budget Session.

"The CAG report, which was recently released, cited Rs 97,00,000 crore scam during his tenure. Muzaffarnagar riots, the Ramvriksha scandal in Mathura, burning the journalist alive, the Bundelkhand Crisis, the land mafia, and the recruitment scam were all such 'games' that occurred in the state during their tenure," Yogi said.

Yogi continued: "In addition to this, there was also a "game" being played to have the terrorists' cases withdrawn. How far are these players going to take these "games"? Nothing like that is played by me. I am a normal person. I dealt with goodwill with each one. I behave respectfully. I talk about everyone's support and development."

Taking a jibe at Akhilesh, CM Yogi said, "They questioned why you were viewing matches alone. Bhai, I am alone, I have come alone and have to go alone. I had the impression that if the opposition parties were major players, I would nominate them for an award. It would be a good thing if the Major Dhyanchandra Khel Ratna Prize included the name of my predecessor."



He referred to a news article by saying, "CM ke aate he barse run...12 over mein CM ka shot seedhe kaptan Alok Ranjan ke haath mein chipak gaya. They get caught out on the first ball while playing cricket. They are playing cricket, being caught out in the first ball. But that is no ball."

He also mentioned the remarks made by Shivpal Yadav and Azam Khan. Yogi said that Shivpal had made a good comment that one should always play with good intentions.

"I also have a game certificate and I am still playing today. However, to win the game, you must also know the tactics," he said.

Without naming Azam Khan, CM Yogi said, "Inke ek aur chachajaan the, his statement also came. He said CM sir, it is a good thing that you get time to play. I would have the chance to say that the officers are more engaged in sports and less in their jobs if you had lost the game. The fact that the officials were defeated suggests that they are doing some work."

Targeting Akhilesh, CM said that "Lord Ram had said that 'Bhay bin hoyi na preeti'. Kaka Shri (Shivpal Yadav) at least began earning respect as a result of their fear of our party."

Turning towards Shivpal Yadav, the CM said, "Whenever I see you, I recall the scene from the Mahabharata. You are continually humiliated and deceived despite your expertise. The Samajwadi Party does not take advantage of your struggles or disagreements. Shivpal ji deserves our respect, but he must also retain his self-respect." (ANI)

