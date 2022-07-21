Prez poll: Droupadi Murmu widens gap over Yashwant Sinha after second round of counting

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, after the end of the second round of counting of votes, is leading the contest with Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha with a margin of 812 votes.

Murmu was leading after the first round of counting which began at 11 a.m.

"After the second round, where ballot paper of first 10 states alphabetically was counted - total valid votes were 1,138 and their total value was 1,49,575. Out of this, Droupadi Murmu gets 809 votes valued at 1,05,299 and Yashwant Sinha gets 329 votes valued at 44,276," said PC Mody, Secretary Gen, Rajya Sabha.

"If I include the earlier results of Parliament, the grand total so far is 1,886 valid votes valued at 6,73,175 out of which Droupadi Murmu gets 1,349 votes valued at 4,83,299. Yashwant Sinha gets 537 votes, valued at 1,89,876 so far," he added.

Earlier, during the first round of counting, Murmu secured 540 votes with a value of 3,78,000 as against Sinha who secured 208 votes with a value of 1,45,600.