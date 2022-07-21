Prez polls: Dharmendra Pradhan joins folk artists in tribal dance as Murmu leads in counting

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday joined folk artists as they performed a tribal dance to celebrate National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu's lead against the Opposition's Yashwant Sinha after the end of the second round of counting.

Odisha is the native state of Pradhan. Folk artists and tribal community from Odisha living in Delhi gathered at Pradhan's residence on Thursday to celebrate Murmu's anticipated victory. They performed traditional dance and played dholak.



Speaking to ANI, the Union minister said, "The nation is going to create history. The 15th President will be officially announced shortly. Nobody has any doubt in mind. Daughter of a tribal family coming from a very ordinary house in Odisha, Droupadi Murmu will be elected as the President."

"There is immense joy among the deprived section of society, tribals, women and eastern India that for the first time the true meaning of democracy is coming to the fore. A leader from such a background will reach the nation's highest post. It is an achievement for democracy," added Pradhan.



Odisha Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary Rabi Narayan Naik said Murmu's victory will give recognition to the tribal community.



"This is a prestigious and honourable moment for all of us that from our community a person is going to be the next President of India. Now everyone will recognise our community through Droupadi Murmu. The tribal community today will march from Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence to Droupadi Murmu's residence to congratulate her," Naik told ANI.



NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is leading against Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha after the end of the second round of counting of votes which started at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Murmu is leading the contest with Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha with a margin of 812 votes.



The results will decide who will succeed incumbent Ram Nath Kovind as the country's 15th President.

Droupadi Murmu is seen to have a clear edge in the contest with several political parties extending support to the NDA candidate. (ANI)

