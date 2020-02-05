Priests in Ayodhya express happiness over announcement of Ayodhya temple trust by PM

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Dharm Das Maharaj of the Akhil Bhartiya Panch Ramanandi Nirmani Ani Akhara on Wednesday expressed happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of the formation of Ayodhya temple trust and exuded confidence that soon the work of the temple construction could be started.

"I am happy that the announcement of trust has been made. Our country runs on laws. The trust should have been formed last month. While the world is happy that we have got success," he said while speaking to ANI.

Mahant Dinendra Das, head of the Nirmohi Akhara also spoke to ANI on the same and said, "While the world got united for the construction of the Ram Temple. Lord Ram has fulfilled all our wishes. We all are one now its good that the announcement of trust has been made."

Chief Priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Acharya Satyendra Das also commented on the temple trust announcement and said, "Trust should have been formed a couple of months ago. Unless the trust is constituted, the temple cannot be built. I am happy that our wishes have been fulfilled."

Earlier in the morning, wearing saffron muffler, the Prime Minister stood from his seat in the Lok Sabha while declaring that the cabinet has decided to form 'Shree Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra', trust to take a decision on construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya as mandated by the Supreme Court in its decision.

"The trust will be autonomous and independent to take decisions on issues related to renovation and construction of Ram temple. We have spoken to the Uttar Pradesh government and five-acre land will be given to Sunni Wakf Board," said the Prime Minister as the BJP MPs raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'. (ANI)

