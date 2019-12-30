Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday initiated a campaign in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"#IndiaSupportsCAA because CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees & not about taking anyone's citizenship away", read a tweet from the official account of Prime Minister's personal website.

"Check out this hashtag in Your Voice section of Volunteer module on NaMo App for content, graphics, videos and more. Share and show your support for CAA..," Modi said in the tweet.

Major protests were held across the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a detailed clarification on the government's stand regarding the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the CAA from the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had launched a massive public awareness campaign on the social media and through its cadres to reach out to the Muslim community and dispel their doubts on the issue. (ANI)