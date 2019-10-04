Priya Dutt undeserving, Congress should've heeded Nirupam's demands: Husain Dalwai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Congress MP Husain Dalwai on Friday accused party leader Priya Dutt of manipulating the ticket allocation process in Maharashtra and added that she was undeserving of the importance given to her.

"Based on Priya Dutt's suggestions they gave two-three tickets even though she does not even work, even during her elections (Lok Sabha), she was not working. They could have given one ticket to Sanjay Nirupam too from the seat of his choice. I am surprised with what is happening here, the candidate who has been allotted seat from Bandra East should have fought from the West instead," Dalwai told ANI here.

Miffed by the party's decision of not giving the ticket to a candidate recommended by him, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam had on Thursday reiterated that he will not be a part of the election campaign for the upcoming Maharashtra State Assembly elections after threatening to quit the party.

"There are 36 seats in Mumbai and, I had asked all senior leaders for one seat in my Lok Sabha (LS) constituency, and that I will give them one capable MLA, someone who had worked hard in last LS polls," Nirupam told ANI.

"And today I got to know that they are rejecting the name I had recommended. That implies the party does not need my services, and if the party does not need my services then it's better that I withdraw from the election campaign," he added.

Dalwai also alleged that there were definitely problems in the Mumbai wing of the party because of the reshuffle of leadership at the state level.

"There is definitely some issue with the party leadership in Mumbai, I had written about it to the central leadership too. Earlier, Mohan Prakashji used to hear our problems, but Khargeji is fairly new and does not know much about here. He doesn't listen to us, that is problematic, especially since it has happened just before elections," Dalwai said.

He, however, added, that Nirupam should have kept quiet till the elections were over and added, "I had a chat with Nirupamji, such things happen during the election season but whatever he said about Milind Deora should not be said. It is also true that sidelining him in this phase will hurt Congress."

The party should have accepted the demands put forth by Sanjay Nirupam," he said. (ANI)

