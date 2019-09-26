Priyanka attacks BJP over Unnao and Shahjahanpur rape cases

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Outlining the similarities between the Unnao and Shahjahanpur rape cases, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday accused the BJP government of not providing justice to the victims.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Priyanka tweeted, "Unnao Rape case--Victim's father murdered, uncle arrested. The accused MLA was arrested after 13 months following much public pressure. An attempt to kill the victim's family. Shahjahanpur rape case--- Victim arrested. Pressure on the victim's family..."

"Police delayed the arrest of accused BJP leader and arrested after much public pressure. The charges of rape have not been framed on the BJP leader until now. Kudos to the justice system of BJP!," Priyanka wrote in a subsequent tweet.

In the Unnao rape case, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is accused of raping a girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone seeking a job. A Delhi court had framed charges against Sengar in the rape case. He has also been named in the case pertaining to the death of the survivor's father.

Another case was registered against the former BJP leader after the victim met with a deadly accident last month. The Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer had sustained grievous injuries after an accident on July 28. Sengar is presently lodged at the Tihar Jail of the national capital.

In the Shahjahanpur rape case, a local court on September 20 sent former union minister Swami Chinmayanand to judicial custody for 14 days for sexually assaulting a law student.

He was charged with an offence not amounting to rape, stalking and criminal intimidation.

The law student, who studied in the college run by Chinmayanand, went missing on August 24 after a video of her alleging that a person from 'Sant Samaj' had threatened to kill her and her parents went viral on the social media.

Later, she testified before a local court that Chinmayanand repeatedly raped her for over a year. She said that the accused recorded the incident on the camera and used it to blackmail her.

Chinmayanand had, in turn, filed an extortion case against her and three others.

After she confessed before the special investigating team of having asked for the extortion money to the tune of Rs 5 crore from Chinamayanand, she was arrested and produced before the court, which sent her to 14-days judicial custody, earlier on Wednesday. (ANI)