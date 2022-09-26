Priyanka Chaturvedi slams BJP over Marathi Dandiya, calls it attempt to divide people

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): Uddhav Thackeray-faction Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over organising Marathi Dandiya during Navratri alleging the move was an attempt to divide the people of Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi said, "Till now, we have seen Navratri as a unified festival and so is Ganpati. But dividing the festival on the basis of caste, religion and statehood is unfortunate.

Chaturvedi said if Christmas is being celebrated across the country, people do not divide it as a Gujarati Christmas or something else.



"We are unified and Navratri is a symbol of Durga puja and people celebrate in there own way. This is how BJP does politics. It is all about how they will divide people as per their economic standards, castes and state status," the Shiv Sena MP said.

She further said Mumbaikars will reject this "unconstitutional government" as they have pulled down the government where a chief minister was from Mumbai and was with them during every thick and thin. "Mumbaikars are watching all this," added Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha told ANI, "Priyanka Chaturvedi must learn to speak Marathi first. We are not dividing people on caste."

Notably, BJP has announced to organise Marathi Dandiya across Mumbai during the Navratri festival which begins tomorrow. (ANI)

