Priyanka congratulates Hemant Soren, accuses BJP of trying to hide failures in Jharkhand

New Delhi [India], Dec 23 : Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday congratulated allies of grand alliance in Jharkhand for victory in the assembly polls and alleged the BJP had sought to hide its failure but the people had given their verdict.

"People want to listen from the government on issues of employment, bread, water, jungle, land, agriculture and trade. But the BJP tried to create divisions to hide its failures. Today the reply of the people has come. Congratulations to all allies of the grand alliance. Congratulations to Hemant Soren. Congratulations and affections to Congress workers," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

The alliance comprising Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal is poised for victory in the assembly polls.

The JMM is slated to win 30 seats and Congress 16 in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly. RJD has won one seat. JMM leader Hemant Soren has won from both the seats he contested.