Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP govt, on Indian investors losing confidence in economy

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Attacking the Modi government on the state of economy, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday asked what policies have caused Indian investors to lose their confidence.

"Indians do not want to keep their money in the country and do not want to invest in businesses. No foreign investment is coming. What are these economic policies of BJP government due to which everybody has lost confidence?" tweeted Priyanka Gandhi in Hindi while quoting a media report.

The media report quoted by Gandhi stated that in July this year, Indians have sent USD 1.69 Billion abroad, the highest-ever amount so far, under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme.

Since the Modi government took over in May 2014, USD 45 billion (around Rs 3.15 lakh crore) had been remitted abroad compared to April 2009 to March 2014 period under UPA during which USD 5.54 billion was sent outside India, the report said.

Reserve Bank of India's Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) allows Indian residents to remit a fixed amount of money during a financial year to another country for expenditure and investment.


