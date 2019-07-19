Priyanka Gandhi detained: Crime won't be controlled by gagging opposition's voice, says Cong

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The Congress on Friday hit out at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after party's general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained on her way to meet the kin of those killed in the July 17 Sonbhadra firing incident.

Referring to Uttar Pradesh as 'crime state', Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the Adityanath government has become infamous for "all crimes that happen in the state be it murder, atrocities against women, and robbery."

The Congress leader also said the state government is busy stopping leaders who are going to express condolences instead of nabbing the criminals. "Crime will not be controlled by gagging the voice of Opposition leaders," he asserted.

Surjewala said there was no violation of rules during the party leader's visit.

"When Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi was en route to visit the families in Sonbhadra, the Yogi government arrested her. Indian citizens want to know is it a crime to offer condolences to the victim's kin, without violating section 144? Will leaders will be put behind bars so that they cannot raise issues of the people?" he asked.

"She just wanted to meet the victims. She took three people along with her. There was no violation of rules," he said.

Quoting Union Minister Smriti Irani, the Congress leader said, "On 18 July 2019, Smriti Irani, an MP from Amethi responded saying that 6977 of 10531 rape attempts take place in Uttar Pradesh."

"There is complete lawlessness in Uttar Pradesh. Should a government like that be allowed to stay in power even for a day, on ethical grounds? We leave that to their understanding and wisdom," he said.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka was detained and taken to Mirzapur by the Uttar Pradesh Police while she was on her way to meet the kin of those killed in Sonbhadra.

Talking to reporters in Mirzapur, she said, "When the administration tells me why and on what basis I have been arrested, then I will decide about what I have to do next."

Reacting to a tweet of senior Police Officer that no arrest has been made, she said, "No arrest? So, should I go then?"

"I was brought here in the SDM's vehicle. You all were there. I have been told that I should stay here in Chunnar and not go out. If it is not arrest, then what is it?" she asked.

Responding to Priyanka's detention, Congress working committee member Jitin Prasad also called out to the "total failure of law and order" in Uttar Pradesh.

"BJP has double standards. BJP delegation often goes to Bengal where they are out of power and when it comes to the government in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi is detained by the police. There is a total failure on the part of the government. Law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has gone out of hand," he said.

(ANI)

